Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Ca in fiecare an, Hollywood-ul isi onoreaza filmele cele mai bune din industrie printr-o gala spectaculoasa. Pelicula Parasite a facut istorie: este primul film intr-o limba straina care castiga marele premiu al Academiei de Film din America.
Este pentru prima dată când un film sud-coreean a primit o nominalizare la Oscar și iată că a și câștigat. Renne Zellweger a primit statueta pentru cea mai bună actriță în rolul din filmul Judy. De-a lungul carierei, Zellweger a mai fost nominalizată de 4 ori la această categorie și a mai câștigat un Oscar cu filmul Cold Mountain. Cel mai bun actor a fost desemnat Joaquin Pheonix pentru rolul din filmul Joker, notează realitatea.net
LISTA completa a nominalizarilor la Premiile Oscar 2020
Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Cel mai bun film
1917 (Universal)
Ford v Ferrari (Fox)
The Irishman (Netflix)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Little Women (Sony)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
Parasite (Neon) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020
Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Actor in rol principal
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 20202
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Actrita in rol principal
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020
Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Actrita in rol secundar
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Actor in rol secundar
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020
Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Regizor
Bong Joon Ho (Parasite) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020
Sam Mendes (1917)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Scenariu adaptat
The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020
Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Scenariu original
1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR
Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Film strain
Corpus Christi (Polonia)
Honeyland (Macedonia)
Les Miserables (Franta)
Pain and Glory (Spania)
Parasite (Coreea de Sud) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020
Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Design de productie
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Montaj de film
Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020
The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
Joker (Jeff Groth)
Parasite (Jinmo Yang)
Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Cinematografie (regie de imagine)
1917 (Roger Deakins) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Efecte vizuale
1917 – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Costume
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Joker
Little Women – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020
Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Machiaj si coafura
Bombshell – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Mixaj de sunet
1917 – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Montaj de sunet
1917
Ford v Ferrari – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Coloana sonora
1917 (Thomas Newman)
Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020
Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)
Marriage Story (Randy Newman)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Scurtmetraj de animatie
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animatie:
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dean DeBlois)
I Lost My Body (Jeremy Clapin)
Klaus (Sergio Pablos)
Missing Link (Chris Butler)
Toy Story 4 (Josh Cooley)
Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Scurtmetraj Live-Action
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Documentar lungmetraj
American Factory (Netflix) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020
The Cave (National Geographic)
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
For Sama (PBS)
Honeyland (Neon)
Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Scurtmetraj documentar
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020
Life Overtakes Me
St.Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Cantec original
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – “Toy Story 4”
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – “Rocketman” – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020
“I’m Standing With You” – “Breakthrough”
“Into the Unknown” – “Frozen 2”
“Stand Up” – “Harriet”